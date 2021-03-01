JONESBORO — Two Girl Scouts in the area have been working to pay it forward to essential workers during Girl Scout cookie season.
Courtney and Camille Johnson, twin sisters, take pride in being public servants. This year, they faced the challenge of selling cookies to their family and friends during the pandemic. Courtney and Camille and members of their troop, Troop 426, brainstormed ways to meet their cookie goal and serve their community. An idea was born - the troop would donate cookies to essential workers.
The Girl Scouts were very excited about the opportunity to give back to others in their community. Courtney and Camille asked their family members and friends to support their efforts to “pay it forward” to various essential workers like educators, dentists, pharmacists, nurses, senior citizens facility workers, postal workers, mail carriers, firefighters and grocery store associates. They donated money to purchase over 200 boxes of Girl Scout cookies.
Over the course of two weeks, Courtney and Camille worked to spread a little love by visiting essential workers and donating boxes of cookies as a token of appreciation to the members in their community who have served others during one of the toughest times in the history of our country. These Girl Scouts hope to inspire others to “pay it forward,” to do something special, for essential workers in their own community.
