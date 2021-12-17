A Covid-19 'viral blizzard' is about to hit the US, expert says, with 'millions' to be infected soon

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&