California county says person who died from coronavirus had recently taken cruise to Mexico

As officials around the country urged local communities to think about ways to stop the novel coronavirus from spreading, California authorities said Wednesday that a person who died from Covid-19 had recently been on a cruise.
The patient, whose name wasn't released, was elderly and had underlying health conditions, and probably was exposed to the virus on a cruise from February 11 to 21 between San Francisco and Mexico, Placer County health officials said.
A person from Sonoma County who was on the cruise has contracted the virus.
The ship involved, the Grand Princess, is in the Pacific, and cruisegoers on this voyage and the previous one received a health advisory Wednesday. The ship is skipping its last port of call and returning to San Francisco. It is expected to arrive Thursday.
"We have shared essential travel and health data with the (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to facilitate their standard notification to the state and county health authorities to follow up with individuals who may have been exposed to people who became ill," Princess Cruises wrote in the advisory.
CNN has reached out to Princess Cruises for comment.
US death toll climbs
The US death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 11 Wednesday.
Two new deaths -- the other was in Washington state's King County -- were reported by health officials Wednesday. The California patient is the first in the United States to die of the disease outside Washington state.
There are now at least 149 known coronavirus cases across 13 states, including 39 in Washington state and at least 33 in California.
"This tragic death underscores the urgent need for us to take extra steps to protect residents who are particularly vulnerable to developing more serious illness, including elderly persons and those with underlying health conditions," Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson said,.
Nine of Washington's 10 deaths happened in King County, officials say. Six of the dead had ties to Life Care Center, a long-term nursing home in a Seattle suburb.
The nursing home's outbreak and a series of new cases over the past few days in states including Florida, Georgia and Rhode Island "have heightened our concern for certain communities in the US," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the director of CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said in a Tuesday news conference.
"As more areas see community spread, local communities may start employing tools that encourage social distancing," Messonnier said Tuesday. "The goal of social distancing is to limit exposure by reducing face-to-face contact and preventing spread among people in community settings."
"What is happening now in the United States may be the beginning of what is happening abroad," she said. "We will continue to maintain for as long as practical an aggressive national posture of containment."
"That said, you might see some local communities taking specific actions to mitigate the disease," she added.
Washington city upset motel being turned into quarantine center
King County is buying a two-story Econolodge motel in Kent to use as a quarantine center, a move that has angered city leaders.
Mayor Dana Ralph said they are demanding that county officials not use the motel. She told reporters the county never contacted them and they only learned of the development through a third party.
"We are very concerned about the public health and safety implications this has for our community," she said.
County Executive Dow Constantine announced the potential purchase as part of an announcement about using modular building for quarantine or isolation facilities.
Constantine said they hope to have the motel in use in a few days.
"This situation requires us to act with urgency," he said. "We all need to be in this together."
The mayor said city officials understand that everyone has a role to play but they have significant concerns and are upset about the initial lack of communication.
Ralph said she spoke with Constantine upon find out about the plan.
"A majority of our questions remain unanswered," Ralph said.
The Econolodge was built in 1978 and has 84 rooms, according to King County online property records. It was most recently appraised for $5,552,900.
Any American with a doctor's order can now be tested
The 154 coronavirus cases across the US include both confirmed cases and presumptive positives: cases that tested positive in public health labs but are still awaiting confirmation from the CDC.
The number also includes 48 repatriated citizens from the Diamond Princess cruise ship -- which docked in Japan last month after an outbreak and quarantine -- as well as three people repatriated from Wuhan, China.
The number of US cases has continued to rise since health officials allowed more labs to conduct tests for the virus.
The CDC said Tuesday, public health labs across the country using CDC test kits were expected to test up to 75,000 people by the end of the week. That's on top of the nearly 1 million people expected to be tested through commercial labs that were approved for testing by the US Food and Drug Administration over the weekend.
Last week, health officials also loosened the guidelines on who should be tested for the virus. The change came after the first confirmed coronavirus case of unknown origin, a patient who wasn't initially tested because they didn't meet existing CDC testing guidelines.
On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence announced that any American, with a doctor's order, can now be tested.
The new CDC criteria calls for "Americans (to) be tested (for coronavirus), no restrictions, subject to doctors' orders," Pence said Tuesday describing the new policy.
CNN's Cheri Mossburg, Kerry Flynn, Kristina Sgueglia and Konstantin Toropin contributed to this report.
