Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central Georgia, including the following areas, in north central Georgia, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Lumpkin, North Fulton, Pickens, South Fulton and Union. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Coweta, Heard, Meriwether and Troup. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Areas of heavy rainfall will continue to move across portions of north and central Georgia through this afternoon. Additional rainfall amounts of to two inches with locally higher amounts are possible on near saturated grounds and complex terrain. Localized flash flooding and quick rises on creeks and streams will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&