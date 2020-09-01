Coronavirus testing czar dismisses daily testing for all Americans as utopian fantasy

Adm. Brett Giroir, the Trump administration's coronavirus testing czar, on Tuesday dismissed the idea of daily Covid-19 tests for all Americans as "utopian."
"It's great to talk about this utopian kind of idea where everybody has a test every day and we can do that," Giroir said. "I don't live in a utopian world. I live in the real world, and the real world had no tests for this new disease when this first started."
The assistant secretary for health at the US Department of Health and Human Services said that the country now has a "huge diversity" of tests, including a $5 point of care test that provides results within 15 minutes.
"There is no stone unturned, there is no technology that we're not looking at or investing in if it's promising," Giroir said. "We can return to society without having everyone have a test every single day. We can do that. We're showing we can do that.
"There may be a time where everybody can wake up in the morning, pass through a tricorder and tell whether they're infected or not," Giroir said, referring to the fictional handheld device from "Star Trek" that could scan people for data. "We are not there yet."
Testing availability and speed has improved in the US, particularly since the disastrous spring delays. Giroir said 91.9% of results from major referral labs, which do about half the tests in the US, were completed in three days. The mean turnaround time in August for large referral labs was 2.27 days.
Still, that 2.27-day average delay allows the virus to quietly spread, and public health and lab industry experts have repeatedly called on the federal government to take a larger leadership role in coordinating testing supplies.
CNN Senior Medical Correspondent Elizabeth Cohen indicated that Giroir was attacking a straw man. Testing is an important part of public health strategy, but no one seriously argues testing can solve everything alone.
"He says, 'People say we can test our way out of the pandemic.' I have never heard anyone seriously say that," Cohen said. "He needs to stop making up these boogie men who he's fighting against. No one is telling him we need a utopia. We're just telling him he needs to do better."
Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, noted on Twitter that the White House staff has widespread testing, as do sports leagues such as the NFL.
"It's not utopia to want to test teachers & kids to return to school, nursing home residents to stay alive, first responders and other essential workers," he wrote. "Sure, lets call it utopia when it's for the less privileged."
Dire warnings for Iowa
A White House coronavirus task force report sent to officials in the state of Iowa this week warned of dire new case increases across rural and urban areas and called for a mask mandate, the closure of bars, and for university towns to do more as the pandemic intensifies in the Midwest.
CNN has obtained the nine-page August 30 report for the state, first reported by the Des Moines Register, from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The task force releases state-by-state reports each week to governors' offices, and has so far declined to make them publicly available.
The report says that Iowa is in the task force-defined "red zone" and warns that the state has the highest rate of cases in the US, which increased by 77.4% from the previous week.
In the report, the task force points to universities as a major factor contributing to the virus's spread.
"University towns need a comprehensive plan that scales immediately for testing all returning students with routine surveillance testing to immediately identify new cases and outbreaks and isolate and quarantine," the report says.
The three counties with the highest numbers of cases also have large student populations: Story County, home to Iowa State, and Johnson County, home to University of Iowa, as well as Polk County, which contains Iowa's largest metro area, Des Moines.
More than 20,000 cases of Covid-19 among students and staff have been reported at colleges and universities across at least 36 states, according to a CNN tally.
On Tuesday, Utah State University officials say they found elevated amounts of Covid-19 in sewage samples collected from four residence halls on campus.
The university issued a safety alert on Sunday calling for mandatory testing and quarantine of all 287 students living in Rich, Jones, Morgan, and Davis on-campus residence halls.
Some of the most significant outbreaks have occurred at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, which reported about 900 cases in August; University of Alabama, which reported over 1,000 cases in the past two weeks; and Illinois State University, which reported 750 new cases in the past seven days.
The campus reopenings represent new coronavirus hot spots in a country with plenty enough already as the US surpassed 6 million total confirmed cases on Monday.
Potential and challenge in push for vaccine
At the same time, the US is taking further steps to produce a safe and effective vaccine. Drug giant AstraZeneca says it has started Phase 3 trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, the third such vaccine in a Phase 3 trial.
Health officials and the public have expressed concern that the desire for a vaccine could rush the development process and create a less safe and effective result.
Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, said last week that a vaccine could be made available through an emergency use authorization before the election.
However, he said "all options are on the table" when asked if he would resign if pressured to release a vaccine before he feels it's ready.
"I can tell you, our decision at FDA will not be made on any other criteria than the science and data associated with these clinical trials," Hahn told CBS.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday on "Good Morning America" that safety and effectiveness was vital.
"You don't want a vaccine to be available widely to the American public unless it's been shown to be safe and effective," he said.
Any eventual coronavirus vaccine should go first to the people most at risk of catching it, and of spreading it to others, an independent committee said Tuesday.
The draft report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine makes recommendations similar to those that have come from other groups, but it goes into detail to explain why health workers, for instance, should be among the first to get a vaccine.
CNN's Gisela Crespo, Shelby Lin Erdman, Micha Palmer, Jamie Gumbrecht, Andy Rose and Maggie Fox contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.