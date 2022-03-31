Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Fayette, northeastern Coweta, south central Fulton and northwestern Clayton Counties through 600 AM EDT... At 534 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Tyrone, or 7 miles west of Fayetteville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include... Atlanta, Fayetteville, Jonesboro, Peachtree City, East Point, Union City, Riverdale, College Park, Fairburn, Tyrone, Palmetto, Sharpsburg, Turin, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, Cannongate, Sandy Creek, Thomas Crossroads and Irondale. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM EDT for west central Georgia. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH