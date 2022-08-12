We know changes in the weather and seasons can affect mood, causing run-of-the-mill rainy-day blues and seasonal affective disorder. Now, it's also important to recognize the harmful mental and physical health effects of long-term climate change.

In her book "Taking the Heat: How Climate Change Is Affecting Your Mind, Body, and Spirit and What You Can Do About It," author and former CNN meteorologist Bonnie Schneider documents these challenges and shares experts' advice on how to cope.

Recommended for you

Jessica DuLong is a Brooklyn, New York-based journalist, book collaborator, writing coach and the author of "Saved at the Seawall: Stories From the September 11 Boat Lift" and "My River Chronicles: Rediscovering the Work that Built America."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.