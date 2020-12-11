The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in the United States.
The FDA announced on Friday that an EUA had been granted, following the recommendation of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.
On Thursday, 17 committee members voted yes to recommended that the FDA issue an EUA for the vaccine. Four voted no and one abstained from voting.
