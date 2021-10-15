FDA vaccine advisers meet to consider Johnson & Johnson booster, discuss mix and match boosters

Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration are meeting Friday to decide whether to recommend a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Covid-19 vaccine.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, or VRBPAC is considering J&J's request for emergency use authorization for a booster for its single dose vaccine for people 18 and older. A discussion and voting period on J&J's application is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The Janssen vaccine was authorized later than Moderna's and Pfizer's vaccines, in February, while the other two were authorized in December.

It uses different technology. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines use mRNA technology, while the J&J vaccine uses a virus called an adenovirus to carry a piece of the coronavirus into the body to induce an immune response. From the beginning, the J&J vaccine has been less effective than the mRNA vaccines. While the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines started out producing a startling efficacy of 94% or 95%, J&J's had an overall efficacy of 72% in the United States.

Johnson & Johnson says studies have shown boosting at two, six or eight months can bring that effectiveness up to 94% and it says its effectiveness does not wane over time in the same way that effectiveness from Pfizer's vaccine does.

The committee is being asked to consider whether to recommend giving a Janssen booster two months after people get the first dose, six months after the first dose, or whether there might be a choice, with evidence showing that waiting six months provides a stronger response.

The FDA has been clear in telling the committee that it has been unable to verify the study data being presented by Johnson & Johnson and is, in effect, taking the company's word for it that the vaccine's efficacy has not waned much and that booster doses will bring immunity up to levels expected to provide protection of levels of 90% or more.

But the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not been shown to be as protective as either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, noted VRBPAC chair Dr. Arnold Monto, a professor of public health and epidemiology at the University of Michigan. "So there is some urgency here to do something," he told the meeting.

And Dr. Amanda Cohn of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told the meeting that various studies suggested real-world efficacy of J&J's vaccine was anywhere between 50% and 68%.

"Regardless of whether or not there been waning or this is the true effectiveness after a single dose, the effectiveness or protection of a single dose of the J&J vaccine is not equivalent to protection at this time with either two doses of an mRNA vaccine and certainly not in those groups who have now been authorized to receive a booster dose of an mRNA vaccine," Cohn said.

As part of J&J's presentation, Dr. Dan Barouch, a vaccine researcher at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School, told the committee about a small but intensive study of 61 volunteers who got one of the three vaccines.

The study, also published in the New England Journal of Medicine Friday, shows the body's antibody response spikes sharply and then falls off after receiving the two mRNA vaccines but stays lower and steadier after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Pfizer's vaccine produced a peak antibody response at two weeks that declined sharply by six months and even more by eight months, the research team found. Moderna's vaccine elicited a much higher neutralizing antibody response than Pfizer's -- three times as high as Pfizer's at peak -- but this also dropped dramatically by eight months.

In contrast, the J&J vaccine did not elicit a very high antibody response at first but this response also did not drop off over time. It's not entirely clear what any of this means in terms of protecting people from infection. The study notes that it has yet to be established which types of antibody responses correlate with real-life protection from infection and severe disease. However, studies have indicated that as neutralizing antibody levels drop, protection from mild infection also drops while people remain protected from severe disease and death.

"So I think the argument for boosters are different for the mRNA vaccines and for the J&J vaccines," Barouch told CNN.

About 15 million people have gotten Johnson & Johnson's vaccine in the US.

The FDA has already given EUA to a booster for Pfizer's vaccine for people who are six months out from their first two shots who are also either 65 or older or who are at least 18 and have a higher risk of severe disease because of pre-existing conditions or because of work or living conditions.

And Americans are already flocking to get those boosters. Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show close to 5% of fully vaccinated people -- about 9 million people -- have received booster shots.

On Thursday, VRBPAC members voted unanimously to recommend booster doses of Moderna's vaccine to the same groups.

If the FDA gives emergency use authorization to Moderna or Johnson & Johnson boosters, vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet to discuss which groups to recommend them to. Typically, shots can be administered once the CDC director signs off on the recommendation. CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to discuss boosters on October 21.

After the J&J booster discussion, the FDA vaccine advisers will hear a presentation from the National Institutes of Health about its ongoing study looking at whether it's effective to mix different booster doses with primary vaccine series. The committee is not scheduled to vote on that question and is set to adjourn by 5 p.m. ET.

