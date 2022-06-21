Weather Alert

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES... Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon and early evening. Winds will be north to northwest at 5 to 10 MPH. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.