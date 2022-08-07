I have a kitchen stuffed to the rafters with all sorts of cookware. As a professional recipe developer and food writer, I can claim it's for work. But my cast-iron skillet is the pan I use more often than any other.

A cast-iron pan is one of the most versatile and reliable pieces of kitchen equipment for any cook, and unlike most electronic kitchen must-haves, it can last for generations. (I'm looking at you, air fryer.)

Casey Barber is a food writer, artist and editor of the website Good. Food. Stories.

