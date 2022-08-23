Moderna, Pfizer seek FDA authorization for updated Covid-19 vaccines; shots could be available next month

A health worker draws the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine as she prepares to administer the spring booster also known as fourth jab to a person at a vaccination clinic.

 Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AP

Moderna submitted its application to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its updated Covid-19 vaccine booster for use in people age 18 and older, the company said in a news release on Tuesday.

The move came one day after Pfizer and BioNTech submitted their application for EUA of their updated Covid-19 booster for people age 12 and older.

