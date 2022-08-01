Students are heading to another school year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but this time, there seem to be fewer discussions and fretting about masks and other mitigation measures -- despite a rise of infections sweeping the country.

Most of the largest public school districts in the United States are not requiring masks for the new school year, making masking "optional" as students return to classes and the highly transmissible BA.5 subvariant spreads.

