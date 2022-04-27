Weather Alert

...BORDERLINE HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES... Relative Humidities of 15-25 percent are expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be light and generally northeasterly around 5 to 10 MPH. With limited rainfall yesterday and rapidly drying conditions this afternoon quickly lowering finer fuel moisture, high fire danger conditions will be possible from approximately 11 AM through 8 PM this evening. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, please use caution.