Weather Alert

...HEAT INDEX VALUES FORECAST TO BE IN THE TRIPLE DIGITS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY EVENING... For the first time this year, widespread heat index values between 100 and 105 degree are expected across the forecast area. Please take caution to protect yourself and others from the impacts of the upcoming heat wave. If spending time outdoors, try to limit strenuous activities and wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. If working outdoors is necessary, stay hydrated, and take breaks in the shade as often as possible. Look before you lock, to avoid leaving pets or children in unattended vehicles. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.