Research in pigs shakes up what we know about dying

Researchers at Yale University say they have been able to restore blood circulation and other cellular functions in pigs a full hour after the animals' deaths, suggesting that cells don't die as quickly as scientists had assumed.

 Sestan Laboratory/Yale School of Medicine

With more research, the cutting-edge technique could someday potentially help preserve human organs for longer, allowing more people to receive transplants.

