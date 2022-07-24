It isn't every day that Bruce Springsteen opens up about his experiences in couples therapy, in this case in the foreword of a book by renowned marriage and family therapist Terrence Real.

What happens when you stop focusing solely on individual needs and start viewing your relationship as a shared ecosystem with your partner? That's the premise of Real's new book, "Us: Getting Past You and Me to Build a More Loving Relationship." And as soon as I read Springsteen's foreword, I was intrigued by Real's notion that our society's extreme focus on individualism comes with a cost: extreme disconnection from one another in our interpersonal relationships.

