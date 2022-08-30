Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Cherokee, northwestern DeKalb, northwestern Fayette, southwestern Forsyth, Cobb, Douglas, northwestern Gwinnett, Fulton and northwestern Clayton Counties through 415 PM EDT... At 348 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Woodstock to near Austell to near Bill Arp, and moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, Decatur, City of South Fulton, Mountain Park, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Kennesaw, Duluth, Woodstock, Union City, Forest Park, Suwanee and Riverdale. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH