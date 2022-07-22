Despite the global pandemic and other recent challenges, happiness abounds around the world. Stacker compiled a list of the world’s happiest countries Click for more.

Behavioral scientist Katy Milkman is the James G. Dinan professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, author of "How to Change: The Science of Getting From Where You Are to Where You Want to Be," co-founder of the Behavior Change for Good Initiative and the host of Charles Schwab's "Choiceology" podcast.