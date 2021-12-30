Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Fayette, southern Carroll, northwestern Henry, Heard, Coweta, southwestern Fulton and Clayton Counties through 630 AM EST... At 538 AM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Kelleytown to near Corinth, and moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include... Newnan, Carrollton, Fayetteville, Jonesboro, Franklin, Peachtree City, East Point, Stockbridge, Union City, Forest Park, Riverdale, College Park, Fairburn, Tyrone, Morrow, Lovejoy, Hapeville, Palmetto, Lake City and Whitesburg. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH