Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may damage crops, other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&