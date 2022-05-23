Weather Alert

...Thunderstorms with heavy rain will impact portions of DeKalb, northeastern Fayette, southeastern Cobb, west central Gwinnett, southeastern Fulton and northern Clayton Counties through 745 AM EDT... At 708 AM EDT, a line of storms with heavy rain was near Hartsfield- Jackson Airport, or 8 miles northwest of Jonesboro, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include... Atlanta, Marietta, Decatur, Jonesboro, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Union City, Forest Park, Riverdale, College Park, Fairburn, Chamblee, Norcross, Doraville, Clarkston, Morrow and Hapeville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH