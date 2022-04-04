Wastewater monitoring for Covid-19 is picking up steam across the US

Weather Alert

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR MOST PORTIONS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES... Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be light and variable this afternoon, generally swinging out of the east to the southwest and staying below 10 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.