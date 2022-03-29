What you should know about alopecia, the hair loss condition affecting Jada Pinkett Smith

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds are expected ahead of an approaching line of storms during the day and evening hours Wednesday. Additionally, strong gusty winds associated with an approaching line of storms late Wednesday into early Thursday are also possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&