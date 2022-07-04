JONESBORO — A joyous Fourth of July celebration - filled with eats, dance, music, laughter and boundless friendships - was held Saturday, July 2, at Lee Street Park in Jonesboro.
Food trucks lined the front of the park to sell their wares of snacks, meals, and iced-cold refreshments. County residents sprawled themselves around the concert area, seated in lawn chairs and lounging on blankets with their own picnic baskets and cooler chests filled with water, sodas, and other refreshments to help fight the evening sun.
On stage the duo team of DJ Steel and Maxwell kept the crowd's attention with electric music and camaraderie as the crowd patiently waited for the main attractions to start.
The high energy band, Emerald Empire, kicked off the night's entertainment by playing and singing a list of old school stuff that kept the crowd reminiscing and rocking in their seats.
The feature event, though, was a Michael Jackson impersonator who moon-walked into the audience’s heart with smooth dance steps, kicks, jumps and a pantomime rendition of the gloved one's popular hits. For more photos of the event, visit www.news-daily.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.