Donate blood

There is often a critical need for blood, and services like the American Red Cross are also always looking for volunteers (in-person and virtual). Most commonly, blood donations are sent to local hospitals to help people in your community. But depending on need, blood may also be shipped elsewhere throughout the country.

Greater Atlanta's Red Cross serves 12 metro counties: Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton, Paulding and Rockdale.

In the month of June, the Red Cross is hosting several blood drives near Clayton county.

Donors can schedule a donation at the Fayetteville Blood Donation Center 100 Promenade Parkway. To schedule an appointment visit: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers are another option for donors. To find a LifeSouth center near you visit: https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip

The Red Cross is also always accepting applications for volunteers. For more information visit the volunteer section of the Red Cross website

For more information on blood donation, visit https://www.redcross.org/local/georgia.html

