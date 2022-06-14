Greater Atlanta's Red Cross serves 12 metro counties: Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton, Paulding and Rockdale.
In the month of June, the Red Cross is hosting several blood drives near Clayton county.
Donors can schedule a donation at the Fayetteville Blood Donation Center 100 Promenade Parkway. To schedule an appointment visit: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive
LifeSouth Community Blood Centers are another option for donors. To find a LifeSouth center near you visit: https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip
The Red Cross is also always accepting applications for volunteers. For more information visit the volunteer section of the Red Cross website.
For more information on blood donation, visit https://www.redcross.org/local/georgia.html
