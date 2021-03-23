ATLANTA – State Rep. Yasmin Neal, D-Jonesboro, recently honored Clayton County senior residents who have died as a result of COVID-19.
During a white flag memorial ceremony on Saturday, March 20, Neal presented privileged resolutions to family members of late senior residents who were members of the Frank Bailey Senior Center community.
“My heart goes out to Clayton County families who have lost loved ones to this terrible disease,” said Neal. “The Frank Bailey Senior Center has contributed so much to the Clayton County area, and the senior center has continued to provide support as the center struggles with losing members of its own community. I am grateful to honor the lives of those who were a part of this community.”
Neal joined other members of the Clayton County Legislative Delegation and Clayton County Commissioner Sonna Gregory as they honored 375 Clayton County residents who have died from COVID-19. Individual white flags were placed on the grounds of the Historic Clayton County Courthouse, and Clayton County residents attended the event.
Neal represents the citizens of District 74, which includes portions of Clayton County. She was elected to the House of Representatives in 2020 and currently serves on the Economic Development & Tourism, Juvenile Justice and Public Safety and Homeland Security committees.
