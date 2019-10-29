MORROW — After weeks of anticipation, the play “Saints on Trial” opened to a full crowd Saturday at Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church. Team Pennsylvania, a church fundraising group, was host for the event.
The play is a comedy written seven years ago by Minister Donald Gray, a member of NexLevel Church of Morrow. The veteran playwright also directed the production and was cast in the role of Twuane.
The play explores the seedy-side of the modern-day church congregation where members are individually placed on trial by a court of law to judge their past, analyze their present, and determine their future.
Gray said other plays he has written dealt with broken relationships, but he wanted this particular play to express a different side of life.
The play featured a cast of 15 women and seven men. Three members were veteran actors and the remaining were members of NexLevel Church.
“I want to help open doors for others in my church,” Gray said. “God has opened doors in my life that have never been opened before. Someone helped me, and I want to do the same for others. I love my church.”
At the conclusion of the play, Gray thanked Pastor Arthur L. Powell and church deacons for allowing the play to be held at Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church. He also expressed his gratitude to Dione and Ramone Preston, the leaders of NexLevel Church.