ATLANTA — The Southern Crescent Pearls Foundation Inc. will present its 2019-2020 debutantes in the “Revealing the Excellence Within” Cotillion and Scholarship Ball on March 21.
Southen Crescent Pearls is an affiliate of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Psi Alpha Omega Chapter, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving both Henry and Clayton counties.
The Debutante Program is designed to broaden the debutantes’ educational, social and cultural perspectives through a series of program activities that include personal development workshops, college preparatory workshops, community service projects/opportunities, etiquette training and more.
The Scholarship Ball will be held on March 21, at 6 p.m. at the Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway, 2020 Convention Center Concourse Atlanta, GA 30337.
Tickets may be purchased at the Southern Crescent Pearl Foundation website (www.scpfinc.org) under the Event option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.