Ginger Butera said it was an internet search that led her to literally run to Southern Regional Medical Center and get a mammogram. A registered nurse since the mid-1970s, Butera actually works at the hospital in Riverdale as the employee health and wellness nurse.
“My first clue was itching, intense unrelieved breast itching,” Butera said. “I was clawing myself to death.”
Butera said she had talked to a doctor about the itching, but he told her that was not a sign of cancer. However, the itching on her left breast continued, and Butera was miserable.
“There were no lumps,” she said. “I check every day. But intense breast itching. I did an internet search for unrelieved breast itching. It came back that it could be a sign of cancer. I literally ran here and got myself an appointment for a mammogram.”
It was late October 2019, when she got her mammogram, and doctors were concerned enough they followed up in November with a spot magnification test on her left breast.
“The doctor said, ‘Yes, there is a lump.’” Butera said. “It was in the milk duct. I could see it. He said he needed to do a biopsy. He does that and it comes back stage one breast cancer, which I’m thinking stage one — that sounds good. It’s not two, three or four. I was not devastated. Stage one is stage one.”
She was sent to Dr. Janine Pettiford, M.D., a breast surgeon, who performed a number of tests on Butera at Southern Regional Medical Center.
“I went through a battery of scans, a bone scan, neck MRI,” Butera said. “I said, ‘Wait, now my right breast itches ...’ They did bilateral breast MRIs and every CT scan and every MRI they could think of. It had not metastasized. Dr. Pettiford said she needed to do a central mastectomy. It was only in my milk duct and was slightly to the left of the nipple. It was a 12 millimeter, very small neoplasm or lump or whatever you want to call it. She explained how they would scoop out the middle, which is exactly what that is ... If you ask me in layman’s terms, she took the nipple and the areola and that’s it. Believe it or not, when I put on a bra, you can’t even tell. There’s no gap in my clothes.”
By the time all the tests and scans were complete, Butera’s surgery was set for March 11, just as the COVID-19 pandemic began spreading across the world. Prior to the surgery, Dr. Pettiford explained what she was going to do.
“I said, ‘No. Take the whole thing and do a whole mastectomy,’” Butera said she told the doctor. “She said, ‘Why?’ I said, ‘I don’t want it to come back and in fact, take them both.’ She said, ‘No. It can come back even if you have a whole mastectomy.’ She said even if you have a whole mastectomy it can come back under the skin. Since then I’ve talked to people who had a total mastectomy and (the cancer) grew back.”
As a resident of Griffin who lives near the line between Spalding and Henry counties, Butera said this has all been quite a journey for her, her husband Dan and their three grown sons. They also have two grandsons.
“My husband has been very supportive,” she said. “…My family was with me through the surgery and very supportive. My family was amazing. And of course, Jesus.”
Butera, who attends St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Jonesboro, said God worked everything out. She credits her faith along with Southern Regional and her doctors and her family and friends with helping her get through it all.
The doctor told her the cancer had not gone anywhere else in her body after testing three lymph nodes, which came back negative. She also took additional tests, including genetic testing, which also came back negative.
“There was nothing in my genes that made me prone to getting this,” Butera said. “... The only thing it involved was it was being fed by hormones — estrogen and progesterone. I take a pill once a day to keep those at bay.”
Butera said she wonders why she got the disease.
“I have no family history of this,” she said. “The genes all tested negative. I’m thinking, ‘Why did I get breast cancer?’ I had my three children in my 20s and breastfed every one of them. There’s no reason I should have breast cancer. God truly gives you no more than you can handle. I’m a survivor.”
Butera did not have to have chemotherapy, but she did just finish her radiation treatments, saying the “burning” was rough. In her job as the employee health and wellness nurse at Southern Regional Medical Center she often sees co-workers who have had cancer and they form an instant bond. She said she learned something new the other day that totally surprised her.
“One of our RNs came to me a couple of months ago and was sharing her story,” Butera said. “She has stage zero breast cancer. I’m like, ‘That’s awesome. Stage zero. Did you need any surgery or radiation?’ She said, ‘No radiation and no chemo, but I had a bilateral total mastectomy.’ I’m like, ‘You’re kidding me. For stage zero?’ She said, ‘Because, think about it, Ginger. There’s no lump. It’s in the tissue. It’s not like hey, there’s a lump, so let’s remove it. It was in both breast tissues.’ Then I thanked Jesus that I had stage one.”
These days, Butera is getting back to enjoying some of her favorite things. She loves to shop and especially in the unique stores around McDonough. She likes to read everything from medical books to romance novels. With the arrival of fall, she hopes to go to some craft fairs and take a trip to the Great Smoky Mountains. She and her husband have visited that area for 20 years and each October they rent a cabin and enjoy the cool air and mountain scenery.
As she reflects on the past year, Butera says how grateful she is to have the job she has and how accommodating Southern Regional Medical Center has been as she dealt with her cancer.
“They were just phenomenal working with me,” she adds. “I love this community. I love this hospital. I love the physicians. I am truly blessed.”
