MORROW — An African American Heritage Salute in observance of Black History Month was held Sunday at Arbor Hall on the Clayton State University Campus. Sen. Gail Davenport served as commentator.
Davenport opened the program with a salute to music, paying tribute to history’ s great voices that sang spirituals and gospel music in black churches.
“The black church is the anchor of our community,” she reminded those gathered for the afternoon awareness celebration.
The Rev. Donald Reed, pastor of Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church of Jonesboro, continued the ovation to spirituals with the song, “Steal Away to Jesus,” which brought to his mind a news interview featuring Frederick Douglas who explained that songs sometimes had different meanings. He paraphrased Douglas as saying that some slaves thought the song meant to steal away to the North.
According to Wikipedia, songs such as "Steal Away to Jesus," "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot," "Wade in the Water," and the "Gospel Train," are songs with hidden codes, not only about having faith in God, but containing hidden messages for slaves to run away on their own, or with the assistance of the Underground Railroad.
Vocalist Ethel Slaughter proceeded with a tribute to church music, and a salute to classical and jazz music followed later with individual vocalists Commissioner Felecia Franklin Warner, Tonya Walker, and Carlotta Cole performing.
During intervals, Davenport read the story of Dr. Carter G. Woodson, the father of Black History Month.
The moment in Black History continued with a video presentation that featured the author and the musician for the song, "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which is referred to as the Black National Anthem. The song was written as a poem by James Weldon Johnson in 1900 and set to music by his brother, John Rosamond Johnson, in 1905.
A fashion show of personal African attire was worn by models who were volunteers for the program and by others who volunteered from the audience to show their African-style garments that were purchased in the ”Motherland” or made in America.
The Pillar of Strength Award was presented to two prominent churches in the county. Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church of Morrow, where the Rev. Arthur L Powell is pastor, and Dixon Grove Baptist Church of Jonesboro with the Rev. James E. Harris as pastor, were this year’s award recipients.
A guest performance by Giwayen Mata, a professional dance, percussion, and vocal ensemble clad in African costumes, performed at the close of the program.
The dance group’s performance called for audience participation and the enthused and energetic audience did not seem to mind. It symmetrically clapped out rhythmic beats while seated in the audience and following the group director's commands.
Then with little or no encouragement, the audience piled on stage to perform dance routines with the guest performers.
Delta Air Lines and Georgia Power Company sponsored the program.
