With school back in swing this week, education is at the top of everyone's mind. But, school isn't the only place your child can learn. Here are six locations around Clayton County that are educational and fun.
The Apex Museum
- Address: 135 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta
- Hours: 11 am to 3 pm Tuesday-Saturday
- Website: apexmuseum.org
Nestled on a street once known as The Richest Negro Street in the World, sitting directly across from a 107 year old business started by a former slave (Alonzo Herdon), and housed within a 100 year old building erected brick by brick by African-American masons; lies the APEX Museum.
The APEX Museum is the oldest Black History Museum located in the city of Atlanta. It was founded in 1978 by veteran filmmaker Dan Moore Sr. The museum maintains a diverse and educating display by routinely changing its exhibits on a quarterly schedule and is the only museum in Metropolitan Atlanta solely dedicated to telling the rich and often untold story of people of the African Diaspora.
Groups of 10 or more can schedule a tour on their website.
Chattahoochee Nature Center
- Address: 9135 Willeo Rd, Roswell
- Hours: 9 am to 5 pm Monday-Saturday, 12 pm to 5 pm Sundays
- Website: chattnaturecenter.org/
The Chattahoochee Nature Center is a private, non-profit environmental education facility in Roswell. Located on 127 acres adjacent to the Chattahoochee River, the nature center focuses on educational outreach through the use of live flora and fauna.
Each educational program includes a guided forest hike with one of our naturalists and an up-close animal encounter with one of our non-releasable wildlife. Groups may also go on a guided tour of Watershed Gallery in the Discovery Center and a self-guided tour in our picnic areas, gardens, and Wildlife Walk.
The Atlanta History Center
- Address: 130 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta
- Hours: 9 am to 4 pm Tuesday-Sunday
- Website: atlantahistorycenter.com/
The Atlanta History Center offers multi-disciplinary and interactive guided tours for students of all ages that are educational and fun. School groups can take either an on-site tour or a virtual tours.
Virtual tours are filled with activities including self-guided, choose-your-own journey digital experiences, primary source-archival footage, historical performances, live talkback discussions, FlipGrid extended learning activities, short films and live talkback sessions.
Home school days also provide families the opportunity to explore various subjects through engaging hands-on experiences, performances, historical simulations, and a variety of other activities designed for elementary to middle school students.
With a wide variety of opportunities, the Atlanta History Center ensures for a fun, educational experience.
Newman Wetlands Center
- Address: 2755 Freeman Road, Hampton
- Hours: 8 am to 5 pm Monday-Saturday
- Website: newmanwetlandscenter.com
Newman Wetlands Center is a nature area dedicated to environmental education owned and operated by Clayton County Water Authority. They strive to provide a safe, welcoming environment for community members to come explore and connect to the natural world.
Groups can take advantage of guided experiences including interpretive, experiential, large group and self-guided programs. Interpretive programs include a guided tour, storytelling, and conservation-focused discussions. Students will join a staff conservationist for an 60-minute exploration of the Learning Center and Boardwalk Loop Trail. Topics will focus on wetland ecology, the natural and human histories of the area, the water cycle, and seasonally relevant plants and wildlife.
Reynolds Nature Preserve
- Address: 5665 Reynolds Road, Morrow
- Hours: 8 am to 8 pm Monday-Sunday
- Website: claytonparks.com/reynolds-nature-preserve/
Reynolds Nature Preserve is a registered Wildlife Sanctuary via Georgia Audubon Society.
Walk under towering pines and oaks, pass by spring-fed ponds and take in the natural landscape of this 146-acre preserve. There are three miles of trails in multiple loops throughout the preserve and the Nature Center houses live native animals and environmental displays
Center for Puppetry Arts
- Address: 1404 Spring St NW, Atlanta
- Hours: 9 am to 5 pm Tuesday-Friday, 10 am to 5 pm Saturdays, 12 pm to 5 pm Sundays
- Website: puppet.org
The Center for Puppetry Arts is a unique cultural treasure. Since 1978, the Center has introduced millions of visitors to the wonder and art of puppetry and has touched the lives of many through enchanting performances, curriculum-based workshops, and the hands-on Museum, as well as Digital Learning and Outreach Programs.
The center offers field trip programming that allows school groups to attend a performance, participate in a workshop, visit the museum or participate in a digital experience.
