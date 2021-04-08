The first of four virtual Wellness Expos presented by the Clayton News and Southern Regional Medical Center, along with supporting sponsors and preferred vendors, will be held April 15, providing the community with a venue for health and medical information and insight.
Supporting sponsors and preferred vendors for the event include Ingles Markets, Fernbank Museum of Natural History, and Feld Entertainment, which is bringing Monster Jam and Supercross to Atlanta Motor Speedway this month as well as Disney On Ice to Infinite Energy Center.
In Thursday’s virtual event, participants will hear from four Southern Regional Medical Center physicians and Ingles Markets Nutritionist.
Cristian Carbuccia, MD, who specializes in internal medicine, will provide tips on becoming a healthier you, addressing the topics of diabetes risk; taking control of your health destiny; and positive changes you can make to improve your health.
Karleena Tugg, MD, FACS, who specializes in bariatric surgery, will address what a healthy diet looks like; weight loss tips; what your BMI is and how it impacts your health; when to seek medical guidance for weight loss; and the best first step for someone struggling with weight issues.
Tracey St. Julian, MD, who specializes in obstetrics and gynecology, will speak on women’s health and how women often put their own health last when taking care of others. St. Julian will address annual checkups women should have and at what age; the importance of breast self-exams; bone density screening and osteoporosis; the importance of health care during pregnancy; and the best health tips women should follow for overall good health and wellness.
Jerry Walters II, MD, specializing in neurosurgery, will address brain and spinal health issues. His topics will include the correlation between brain and spine, in layman’s terms; tips to avoid back injuries and treatment options; what to know about stroke, what to look for and what to do; tips for a healthy brain; and tips for back health.
Leah McGrath, Ingles Markets Dietitian, she has been a registered dietician since 1996 and degrees in Speech Communications and Human Nutrition. Leah will share nutritional information, trends and prevention through Nutrition Education.
To register to view these wellness presentations, go to www.thewellnessexpo.com. Registration is free.
Additional dates for virtual Wellness Expos are June 17, Sept. 16 and Nov. 18.
Southern Regional Medical Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary serving Clayton County and the surrounding southern crescent communities and its fifth anniversary as a member of the Prime Healthcare Foundation hospital. Southern Regional is a licensed 331-bed not-for-profit hospital with an Emergency Department with the capacity to treat 45 patients. Southern Regional provides primary and specialty care services including: Heart and Vascular, Advanced Imaging, Surgery and Robotic Surgery, Orthopedics, Neuroscience Services, Senior Care Services, Sleep Diagnostics, Rehabilitation, Weight Loss Management and Surgery, Wound Care and Hyperbarics, Women’s Health and Maternity Services and Level III Neonatal Intensive Care. Additionally, the hospital offers an Accredited Chest Pain Center with PCI and a Certified Primary Stroke Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.