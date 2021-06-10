JONESBORO – The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority (ATL) voted unanimously at its board meeting June 3 to re-elect Clayton County Commissioner and District 10 Representative Felicia Franklin as vice chair.

“I am pleased to continue to serve as the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority’s Vice Chair and look forward to the continued leadership contributions of the Board as we work towards a more seamless and connected transit network,” said Felicia Franklin, ATL Board Vice-Chair.

Now in her second four-year term, Franklin represents ATL District 10, which includes parts of Clayton, Fulton and Henry and all of Coweta and Fayette counties. Municipalities included are Atlanta, Brooks, Chattahoochee Hills, College Park, Fairburn, Fayetteville, Forest Park, Grantville, Hampton, Hampton, Haralson, Jonesboro, Locust Grove, Lovejoy, McDonough, Moreland, Newnan, Palmetto, Peachtree City, Riverdale, Senoia, Sharpsburg, South Fulton, Stockbridge, Turin, Tyrone, Union City and Woolsey.

Recommended for you +26 25 best mythological movies Using IMDb and Metacritic scores, Stacker counts down from 25 the best mythological movies that cinema has to offer. Click for more.

The ATL was established by HB 930 to provide coordinated transit planning and funding for the metro Atlanta region. The ATL is responsible for developing a Regional Transit Plan, as well as identifying and prioritizing the projects and initiatives required to develop region-wide transit. The ATL is also charged with creating a unified regional transit system brand. The population of metro Atlanta is growing rapidly projected to add an additional 2.5 million residents by 2040. The ATL is a critical step towards more efficient and effective transit and mobility in the region.

Franklin serves the citizens of Clayton County as Commissioner of District 3.