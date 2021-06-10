JONESBORO – The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority (ATL) voted unanimously at its board meeting June 3 to re-elect Clayton County Commissioner and District 10 Representative Felicia Franklin as vice chair.
“I am pleased to continue to serve as the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority’s Vice Chair and look forward to the continued leadership contributions of the Board as we work towards a more seamless and connected transit network,” said Felicia Franklin, ATL Board Vice-Chair.
Now in her second four-year term, Franklin represents ATL District 10, which includes parts of Clayton, Fulton and Henry and all of Coweta and Fayette counties. Municipalities included are Atlanta, Brooks, Chattahoochee Hills, College Park, Fairburn, Fayetteville, Forest Park, Grantville, Hampton, Hampton, Haralson, Jonesboro, Locust Grove, Lovejoy, McDonough, Moreland, Newnan, Palmetto, Peachtree City, Riverdale, Senoia, Sharpsburg, South Fulton, Stockbridge, Turin, Tyrone, Union City and Woolsey.
The ATL was established by HB 930 to provide coordinated transit planning and funding for the metro Atlanta region. The ATL is responsible for developing a Regional Transit Plan, as well as identifying and prioritizing the projects and initiatives required to develop region-wide transit. The ATL is also charged with creating a unified regional transit system brand. The population of metro Atlanta is growing rapidly projected to add an additional 2.5 million residents by 2040. The ATL is a critical step towards more efficient and effective transit and mobility in the region.
Franklin serves the citizens of Clayton County as Commissioner of District 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.