Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner will miss his first game of the season on Sunday when he sits out against the Detroit Red Wings, coach Sheldon Keefe announced.

"Marner is not going to play today," Keefe said. "He's got some bumps and bruises he's been going through as somebody who's played as much as he has would."

