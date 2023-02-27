The Charlotte Hornets continued their hottest stretch of the season on Monday night, beating the visiting Detroit Pistons 117-106, but lost star guard LaMelo Ball to a fractured ankle during the game.

Ball appeared to turn his right ankle while dribbling during the third quarter and went to the ground. He was shortly subbed out of the game and did not return. The team announced the injury shortly after the conclusion of the game. Ball finished the game with 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

