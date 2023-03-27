The Pittsburgh Penguins currently hold the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and can solidify their grip on the last playoff berth with a win at the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

The Penguins (36-27-10, 82 points) have won two of their last three games following a four-game slide. They collected a valuable 4-3 victory over Washington on Saturday. Pittsburgh gave away a three-goal advantage in the third period but Evgeni Malkin rescued his team on an unassisted goal with 1:20 remaining.

