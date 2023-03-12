Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid-20s to lower 30s. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&