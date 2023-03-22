Lucas Raymond and Magnus Hellberg lifted Detroit to a shootout victory at St. Louis on Tuesday. The Red Wings will look to make it two wins in a row when they host the Blues on Thursday.

Raymond scored the only goal during the shootout while Hellberg, Detroit's backup goalie, stopped all four of the Blues' attempts. Detroit (31-30-9, 71 points) had lost 10 of its previous 12 contests and was coming off a 5-2 loss to Florida on Monday.

