The Ottawa Senators on Tuesday will be seeking back-to-back home victories over the Detroit Red Wings -- on back-to-back nights.

Claude Giroux led the Senators on Monday with a goal and three assists in a 6-2 win. A postponement in December led to the unusual back-to-back set. The Senators now hold a 2-1 lead in the season series.

