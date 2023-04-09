Solid defense and goaltending have produced a three-game winning streak for the Dallas Stars. They will look to extend it when they travel to Detroit for the Red Wings' home finale on Monday night.

The Stars have allowed just one goal in each of those wins against Nashville, Philadelphia and Vegas. The 2-1 triumph over the Western Conference-leading Golden Knights required a shootout on Saturday.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.