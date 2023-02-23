With the All-Star break behind them, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets return to regular-season competition on Friday when they meet in Minneapolis.

For the host Timberwolves, Friday's contest is a home opportunity before they embark on an important, four-game road swing beginning Sunday. Minnesota faces each of the NBA's California teams on the trip, with three them of currently in position to qualify for the postseason.

