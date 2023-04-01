The New York Yankees designated outfielder Estevan Florial for assignment and promoted reliever Colten Brewer on Saturday.
A former top prospect, the 25-year-old Florial batted .163 in spring training after hitting .185 over parts of three seasons with the Yankees from 2020-22.
Florial's days appeared numbered when New York signed outfielder Franchy Cordero earlier this week.
The Yankees acquired Brewer from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations Thursday. The 30-year-old right-hander is 2-5 with a 5.04 ERA in 81 games (four starts) with the San Diego Padres (2018) and Boston Red Sox (2019-21).
