JONESBORO—The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is examining two officer-involved shootings — one on Christmas Eve, the other on Christmas Day — in which Clayton County Sheriff's Office deputies fired on suspects.
In the Dec. 24 incident, the GBI says, a CCSO deputy tried to stop a pickup truck in the 6300 block of Jonesboro Road in Morrow near Lake Harbin Road and Morrow City Hall around 2:07 p.m. after the deputy was alerted that the truck "was associated with a wanted person." The truck stopped, then sped off.
The GBI says the deputy chased the truck until it crashed near Jones Memorial United Methodist Church, 5320 Phillips Drive, Lake City. The deputy then fired, striking the suspect, Donald Clark Wright III, of Jackson. Wright fled on foot but officers captured him on Helen Street.
Wright, who has outstanding warrants in several counties, was transported to Atlanta Medical Center and was listed in stable condition as of press time. No officers were injured in this incident, which was the 83rd officer-involved shooting of 2019. The Clayton County District Attorney's Office will review the case after the GBI closes its investigation.
In the other incident, which happened around 9:47 a.m. Christmas Day, the GBI says CCSO deputies tried to stop a speeding vehicle on I-285 near Riverdale Road. They discovered that the vehicle, which would not stop, had been stolen from the city of South Fulton. Deputies chased the vehicle to a dead end at the 4500 block of Ridge Road near Old Ben Hill Road in Atlanta.
As several deputies got out of their cars, the vehicle turned around and drove straight for them, hitting one deputy and two CCSO patrol cars. CCSO deputies fired on the car, striking the driver, Deangelo Rashad Martin, 23, of Union City.
Deputies rendered first aid and Martin was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died. The GBI says it will perform an autopsy.
The CCSO deputy who was hit also was taken to Grady with non-life-threatening injuries and was released.
Once the GBI finishes its investigation, the case will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office for review. This was the 84th officer-involved shooting in Georgia in 2019.