The pursuit of a man wanted in connection with a DeKalb County murder began in College Park on June 9 and ended with the suspect being shot in Fulton County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

According to the GBI, preliminary information indicates that at approximately 2:20 p.m. on June 9, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers located Terrell Gas, 36, of Lithonia, at an apartment complex in College Park. Gas had outstanding arrest warrants for murder and aggravated assault stemming from an incident on June 8 in DeKalb County. As officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Gas, Gas fled and did not stop.

Georgia State Patrol troopers pursued Gas, and Gas’ vehicle went down an embankment near the area of Old National Highway and the entrance ramp to I-85 north in Fulton County. Gas ran out of the vehicle with a gun. During the incident, Georgia State Patrol troopers discharged their firearms, striking Gas. He was transported to a local area hospital where he died.

Recommended for you +26 25 best mythological movies Using IMDb and Metacritic scores, Stacker counts down from 25 the best mythological movies that cinema has to offer. Click for more.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper suffered a non-life threatening injury during the incident and was treated at a local area hospital.

The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation and once complete, it will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 39th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.