The Psalmist in 119:27 sets an appropriate standard for us when he said, “Make me understand the way of Thy precepts, so I will meditate on Thy wonders.” The Almighty God gave us an unbelievably wondrous environment in which to live when He created the heavens and the earth. The laws of nature are predictable, even though we continue to research diligently to discover their complexity.

On the other hand, the precepts upon which human relationships are based are less mysterious because they were modeled for us by Jesus. Complexity does exist, but it is often the result of rebellion against the precepts of the Lord (sin).

SHOWY PRIMROSE Oenothera speciosa

Here we “meditate” on another wonder, the showy primrose. In the wildflower world this is not very common; however, where it does appear it re-seeds and generally expands the cluster for next year.

Showy primrose is also called showy evening Primrose; however, the Showy Primrose in our area begins blooming in the morning. How can that be? Botanists have noted some crossing of species in the Primrose Family. It seems that our showy evening primrose cross-fertilized with the sun drop and thus blooms in the morning. Further, since our showy primrose is pink with a yellow center, it may be related to some pink variety in the Primrose Family. Both our evening primrose and sun drop are yellow.

Showy primrose blooms measure from 1 to 3 inches depending on the wetness of the season. It grows in the most unexpected places and often in heavy clusters.

For many years, as I traveled to downtown Atlanta, I saw many large clusters on the railroad embankment along College Avenue in Decatur. For the past several summers I have watched with delight a cluster at the corner of Milstead and College in Olde Town Conyers. In the early 2000s I was blessed with a cluster on the side of my vegetable garden.

The plants are perennial and stand about 1 foot tall. The leaves are narrow and lance-shaped. The blooms turn to face the sun throughout the day, the same as the sunflowers do. Showy primrose blooms appear from late spring to early summer.