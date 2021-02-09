JONESBORO — A GoFundMe account has been set up to help offset medical expenses for a Clayton County Police officer who was injured in an auto accident on Feb. 5.

Shayla Varona, the campaign organizer for the GoFundMe page, said that Joshua Baggett suffered serious injuries in an accident that occurred on his way to work. According to Varona, Baggett sustained signficant internal injuries, several broken bones and neck injuries.

Varona said apart from Baggett’s work serving the community, he is also a devoted fiancé, loving son, brother and uncle. Baggett and his fiance Leila Simpson were planning to be married in March. Varona, who is the bride’s maid of honor, started the GoFundMe to help with Baggett’s medical expenses and recovery.

"His warm demeanor, caring personality, and love for his family and friends are immediately apparent upon first meeting him," said Varona. “The road ahead will most likely be long and challenging for Josh, and we know many people would like to support in any way possible."

So far over 100 people have donated, raising close to $9,000 to help Baggett during his recovery.

To view the GoFundMe visit: https://gf.me/v/c/mcns/joshuabaggettmedical.