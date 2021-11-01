RIVERDALE — Clayton State University and Southern Regional Medical Center have partnered as recipients of a 2021 federal Health Resources & Services Administration grant focused on increasing the COVID-19 vaccination rates in the county.
The nearly $1 million initiative is combining the collective resources and services of the Clayton Calling the Shots: Get the Vax Out team, Southern Regional’s leadership members, Clayton State University, Clayton County Health District, Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services, Clayton County Public School System, Clayton County Chamber of Commerce, Clayton County Association of Christian Ministers, Clayton County Senior Services, Clayton Country Board of Health Comprehensive Facility, and local clinics.
The Get the Vax Out team is coordinating outreach efforts; setting up and managing mass vaccination sites – some will take place in Southern Regional’s Education Center – pop-up events; helping citizens register for appointments; arranging transportation to events; entering vaccination information into the Georgia Vaccination Records database; and handling promotion efforts. And, although the grant focuses on increasing first-time vaccinations, boosters are being provided as well.
Clayton County residents can receive the Pfizer primary vaccination (doses 1 & 2) or their Pfizer booster at the Community Clinics. New COVID-19 vaccine recipients who live in Clayton County will receive a $25 gift card (proof of residency is required). November’s clinics will be held in Southern Regional’s Education Center, Room A, as follows:
• Nov. 3 (Wednesday): 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
• Nov. 5 (Friday): 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
• Nov. 6 (Saturday): 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
• Nov. 17 (Wednesday): 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
• Nov. 19 (Friday): 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Residents are asked to schedule their vaccine appointment online at: https://booking.appointy.com/cctsappoints?sr=920152
At the end of October, Clayton County was holding at a 32.9% rate of fully vaccinated residents. To better understand and address Clayton County residents’ vaccination hesitancy, the Get the Vax Out team has launched a confidential survey to help the team respond to concerns. Anyone interested in taking the survey can go to: www.surveymonkey.com/r/CM7YN8W.
Southern Regional Medical Center is located at 11 Upper Riverdale Road, SW, in Riverdale. Parking at the hospital is free. The Education Center entrance is through the 3rd set of doors (to the left) in the front of the hospital.
