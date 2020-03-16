Handling domestic violence issues during the COVID-19 emergency

JONESBORO — Police sources say they expect an uptick in domestic calls as so many people are cooped up at home and under stress because of the COVID-19 emergency.
The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has issued this advisory for people who need temporary protective orders (TPOs) or restraining orders during the COVID-19 emergency:
• If you need a Temporary Protective Order or Restraining Order, you are instructed to locate the closest Clayton County Police Precinct/Sector by going on their website: www.claytonpolice.com .
"You will then need to go in person to the precinct/sector and begin the application process.
"Please bring any evidence that you have related to this situation, including, but not limited to:
• Police report(s)/report number
• Medical and/or hospital records
• Text messages
• Photos
• Social media posts
• Information about previous history/criminal activity
"If this is an emergency situation, please call 911 immediately."
If you need help escaping an abusive situation, call Clayton County Battered Women at (770) 961-SAFE.
The Clayton County District Attorney's Office offers these tips for seeking help: https://www.claytoncountyga.gov/home/showdocument?id=174
Learn about the Clayton Coalition Against Domestic Violence: https://www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/district-attorney/clayton-coalition-against-domestic-violence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.