MCDONOUGH —The Henry County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of six Ram ambulances, seven auto pulse systems and five AirPak systems for the Henry County Fire Department at the April 7 BOC meeting.
Deputy County Manager Brad Johnson gave the presentation and explained to the Board that the County Management and HCFD team have a future goal to begin a replacement-remount plan for county ambulances.
“We are behind on our replacement plan and it has been about two years since we have ordered ambulances,” said Johnson. “Our goal is to get into a replacement plan for all our vehicles. For the replacement-remount plan, it is just a matter of taking the unit back and replacing the box with a new one, refurbish it and send it back for half the cost.”
The price of the Braun custom ambulances is $1,359,240; the auto pulse systems from the Zoll Medical Corporation cost $99,540; and the AirPak systems cost $44,765. Equating in a total amount of $1,503,545 for all the fire safety equipment apparatuses.
For more information on the Henry County Fire Department, logo on to henrycounty-ga.com/fire.
